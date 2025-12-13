Ireland go down to seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in ODI opener

Sarah Forbes top-scored for Ireland with 42 in the first ODI against South Africa in East London. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

1st ODI (at East London): Ireland 209-7 (47 ovs) (S Forbes 42, R Stokell 39no, A Hunter 32, O Prendergast 28, L Delany 21; N Mlaba 3-43, T Sekhukhune 2-32) lost to South Africa 211-3 (36.5 ovs) (S Luus 66no, M Smit 56no, L Wolvaardt 31; C Murray 2-34) by 7 wkts

Ireland were beaten by seven wickets in their opening ODI clash against South Africa.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis was bowled by Tumi Sekhukhune for just 14 runs in the 12th over, but Sarah Forbes underpinned their innings with a top score of 42 before being trapped lbw by Sune Luus.

Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast added 32 and 28, respectively, while Nonkululeko Mlaba was pick of the bowlers for South Africa with three wickets.

Rebecca Stokell’s 39 from 48 deliveries took Ireland to 209 for seven and they enjoyed early success in their bowling innings when Prendergast claimed the scalp of influential skipper Laura Wolvaardt for 31.

Cara Murray dismissed Tazmin Brits and Lara Goodall in quick succession as South Africa were reduced to 86 for three inside 15 overs, but unbeaten half-centuries from Luus (66) and Miane Smit (56) steered the Proteas to victory.