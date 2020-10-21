Nominations sought for annual Business to Arts awards

Businesses have been encouraged to show how they are they are supporting the arts in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of this year’s annual Business to Arts Awards.

Nominations are being sought for the awards ahead of a virtual ceremony which will take place in April from the GPO. The closing date for applications is December 16th at 5pm.

The awards are aimed at businesses, artists and arts organisations that work together in areas such as sponsorship, commissioning and corporate social responsibility programmes, which involve creativity in the community and in the workplace.

The nine categories are: Best Large Sponsorship; Best Small Sponsorship; Best Long Term Partnership (sponsored by The Irish Times); Best Use of Creativity in the Community; Best Use of Creativity in the Workplace; Jim McNaughton Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice; Jim McNaughton/TileStyle €10,000 Bursary for Artists; Best Philanthropic Support to the Arts; and Judges’ Special Recognition Award.

Business to Arts chief executive Andrew Hetherington said it was particularly important to support the arts in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we navigate the challenges of Covid-19, it is critical that we increase our advocacy with the private sector to support the arts community in towns and cities throughout Ireland,” he said.

“The winners will demonstrate how businesses are supporting the arts during the pandemic and the many ways other businesses can do this.”