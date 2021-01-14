RTÉ reports €7.2m loss for 2019 as advertising slides

RTÉ narrowed its annual loss to €7.2 million in 2019, a year in which its commercial revenue continued to decline while licence fee income increased. This compares to a loss of €13 million in the previous year.

Accounts for the State-owned broadcaster show that its total revenue of €342.1 million increased slightly from €339.1 million. This was despite a €4.2 million drop in commercial revenue to €145.8 million as a result of changes in audience viewing habits and the impact of Brexit uncertainty on advertisers.

It received €196.3 million in licence fee income during the year, up by a net €7.2 million. The gains did not come from more people paying the €160 licence fee, but from the €8.9 million in public funding RTÉ received in Budget 2019 from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in respect of free television licences. This was a part reversal of funding cuts made since 2010.

RTÉ’s operating costs in 2019 arrived at €337.8 million, down €2 million. It finished the year flagging planned cost-cutting measures, the majority of which were reversed after the Government pledged more financial support.

The public service broadcaster, which is expected to seek about 70 redundancies in 2021, has now recorded a deficit in eight of the last 11 years. Two of three surpluses in this period were modest, while its surplus in 2017 only achieved as a result of the sale of land at its Montrose campus in Donnybrook, Dublin.

‘Broken’ model

Moya Doherty, chair of the RTÉ board, said RTÉ “cannot run deficits indefinitely” and that the current funding model was “broken”.

“RTÉ will face a material uncertainty about its capacity to provide the same level of services in the medium term if it is not resolved quickly and definitively.”

The broadcaster is “fully engaged” with the Future of Media Commission set up by the Government, she added.

RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes said 2019 had seen the broadcaster produce more original content on RTÉ Player, diversify into podcasts and share its journalism on all platforms to reach more people.

“While there was a lot to be proud of in 2019, it was a year that ended with sadness as we lost our dear friend and colleague, Gay Byrne,” she said.

