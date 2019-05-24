Profits up at Jamie Heaslip’s management company

Profits last year at the commercial firm operated by former Irish rugby captain, Jamie Heaslip more than doubled to €124,324.

Accounts filed by Heaslip’s Sabra Management Ltd show it had accumulated profits of €313,656 at the end of June last.

In preparation for life after rugby, during his long injury lay-off, Heaslip spent time as an intern at Google’s Dublin HQ.

The new accounts show that the 35 year old continues to prosper away from the game with the cash reserves at the company increasing from €91,031 to €139,445 last year.

Heaslip is not the only high-profile Leinster and Ireland star from recent years to make great commercial strides away from the game.

Separate accounts filed by Rob Kearney’s Willville Promotions Ltd trading as RK 15 show that it recorded profits of €130,027 in 2017. Accumulated profits at the company increased to €688,912 from €558,885 in the 12 months to the end of December 2017.

Heaslip, Kearney and London Irish-bound Sean O’Brien all have a share in the The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge and separate accounts for O’Brien’s SOB Management and Promotions Ltd show that accumulated profits at the O’Brien company increased by €58,157 to €337,979 in the 12 months to the end of March 2018.

All three are directors in The Bridge 1859 pub firm, Herbert Inns Ltd and the most recent accounts for the firm show that it recorded profits of €312,793 in the 12 months to the end of February 2018. At the end of February 2018, the pub firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €855,801.

Numbers employed by the business increased from 24 to 28 and it paid out wages of €661,910.