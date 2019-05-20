Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media firm hit €1.52m

Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media company topped€1.52 million in 2018. Accounts for Pat Kenny Media Services Ltd show accumulated profits last year rose by €167,144 to €1.52 million. It had profits of €163,814 in 2017 and €213,177 in 2016.

The value of the company’s financial assets last year reduced from €392,697 to €272,698.

Kenny and his wife Kathy are the only two directors and shared remuneration of €301,975.

This is made up of €201,975 in pay and €100,000 in pension contributions.

The wealth of the firm has soared since Kenny’s move to Newstalk in 2013 from RTÉ as the broadcaster has mixed his radio work with TV work at Virgin Media.

Kenny turned 71 earlier this year .