Garry Moroney appointed as chief executive of The Irish Times media group

Technology entrepreneur Garry Moroney has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of The Irish Times media group.

Mr Moroney has been chief executive of Roomex, a travel management platform, since September 2019. He will take up his role with The Irish Times on December 1st.

Staff at the group were informed of the appointment on Wednesday.

Mr Moroney is an experienced CEO and entrepreneur with a successful career in the international technology industry.

He founded and led two successful Irish-based software businesses, Clavis Insight and Similarity Systems, guiding them from start-up through to acquisition by major international companies.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a management consultant with professional services group McKinsey. He holds an MBA from Trinity College Dublin and a degree in Engineering from UCC.

Mr Moroney steps into a role that has been filled on an interim basis by Michael Sheehan, the group chief financial officer (CFO) of The Irish Times.

Mr Sheehan will revert to his CFO role from the beginning of January.

Mr Sheehan was appointed to the interim role in mid September after group managing director Deirdre Veldon stepped down from the post to pursue other professional opportunities. She had been in the role since late 2022.

The Irish Times media group also includes the Cork-based Examiner and Echo titles, a number of regional newspapers, property website MyHome.ie, and death notice website RIP.ie.