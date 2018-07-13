Media group Irish Studio appoints Katie Molony as digital officer

Cross-platform digital media company Irish Studio has appointed Katie Molony as chief digital officer, global.

Irish Studio’s brands include Irish Tatler, U Magazine, food&wine.ie, Ireland of the Welcomes, Irish Tatler Man, Irish Central, FarePlate, the Genealogy Event, Qinetic, British Heritage Travel and Auto Ireland.

Ms Molony has previously held senior management positions within a number of high profile Irish and UK media companies, including group chief executive of Maximum Media / Joe Media UK and, prior to that, she was marketing manager of The Irish Times.

Creative storytelling

In her new role, Ms Molony will be responsible for sales, marketing, editorial and audience development across the group, at an international level.

Irish Studio chief executive Mike Rich welcomed the appointment. “Her appointment will allow us to continue to engage our community and audiences with creative storytelling,” he said.

“At the same time, it will enable our advertising and brand partners to reach these audiences in an effective and efficient manner across platforms.”