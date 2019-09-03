Grant Thornton honoured at Allianz awards for female conductor project

Grant Thornton has won the best large sponsorship category at the 2019 Allianz Business to Arts Awards with its female conductor programme.

The programme saw Grant Thornton join with the National Concert Hall to tackle the imbalance of women as conductors in classical music. Twelve handpicked participants were given the opportunity to work closely with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, as well as with conductor Alice Farnham and a host of other world-renowned conductors.

Grant Thornton was one of a number of companies honoured at the awards on Tuesday, which celebrate creative partnerships between the arts and business involving commissioning, sponsorship, staff engagement and creativity in the community.

Dublin Port Company, Avolon, the Farmgate Cafe and property developer McGarrell Reilly Group were among those recognised for their partnerships with arts ranging from architecture to dance, design, film, music, literature, theatre and visual art.

A total of €8.5 million was spent on partnerships by nominees for the 28th year of the awards, a year which featured a wider regional spread than previously.

The sculpture presented to the winners was commissioned by the DAA, formerly the Dublin Airport Authority. The sculpture, Symbiotic, was created by Mayo-based artist Emma Bourke.

A full list of winners is available atwww.businesstoarts.ie/awards