Louis Walsh shares increased €335,000 pay for firm’s directors

Pop guru Louis Walsh last year shared a pay pot of more than €335,000 from his main entertainment firm.

New accounts filed by Walsh’s management company, Brill Management Ltd show a loss of €369,677 in the 12 months to the end of February this year. This followed a loss of €150,262 in 2018.

The loss resulted in the company’s accumulated profits declining by 89 per cent from €413,971 to €44,294.

The cash pile at the company also declined from €289,128 to €208,715.

Pay for the two directors, Louis Walsh and Desmond Morris, increased by 10 per cent rising from €303,610 to €335,470.

At the end of February, the firm owed €265,446 to directors.

The year under review coincided with Walsh leaving the X-Factor television programme after 13 years as a judge on the ITV talent show.

However, Walsh recently confirmed that he would be returning to the next series which is due on our screens in 2020.