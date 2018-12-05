Facebook offered special access to user data, documents suggest
Documents indicate access came even after undertaking to impose limits
The data was obtained from Six4Three, an app developer that is in a legal dispute with Facebook. Photograph: PA
British MPs published a cache of internal Facebook documents, which indicates that the social network gave certain companies special access to user data even after promising to limit such access for third-party apps.
The data, released on Wednesday, was obtained from Six4Three, an app developer that is currently in a legal dispute with Facebook.
“The documents Six4Three gathered for their baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
“We stand by the platform changes we made in 2015 to stop a person from sharing their friends’ data with developers.” – Reuters