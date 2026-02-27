Agent to the stars records profits of €140,000

Newstalk presenters Claire Byrne and Anton Savage are among the broadcaster represented by Carol & Associates. Photograph: Conor McCabe and Chris Maddaloni

Carol & Associates, a talent agency representing some of the country’s best-known entertainers, has reported accumulated profits of almost €140,000 in accounts just filed with the Companies Office.

The company is owned by Gráinne MacAnthony and its clients include,Marty Whelan, Claire Byrne, Oliver Callan, Jennifer Zamparelli, Marty Morrissey, Mario Rosenstock, and Liveline host Kieran Cuddihy.

The accounts show that the company had a cash pile of €206,797 at the end of last June, and boosted its accumulated profits by 70 per cent to €137,667.

Carol & Associates was founded in 1989 by Carol Hanna. Former Boyzone manager Louis Walsh was a director between 1997 and 2016. Ms MacAnthony is now the sole owner and is listed as a director alongside accountant Shane Brosnan.

The company sources and manages talent for corporate events, conferences and private functions, providing keynote and after-dinner speakers, event hosts, and MCs.

Its roster also includes Newstalk presenter Anton Savage; economist and Irish Times columnist David McWilliams; Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin; Ruby Walsh; Ronan O’Gara; and comedians Jason Byrne and Barry Murphy.

The company had tangible assets worth €35,378 at the end of June 2025, and was owed a total of €28,644 by its debtors. Some €133,025 was due to creditors of the firm, and its accumulated profits increased from €80,846 to €137,667.

It employed two people in sales and administration in addition to one director during the financial year. They were paid wages and salaries of €76,208 in addition to pension contributions of €46,400.

The speakers on the books of Carol & Associates include Ivan Yates, GAA pundit Joe Brolly, and former Ireland rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll. It also offers clients the unusual option of booking an AI keynote speaker.

Louis Walsh remains on the books of the company, along with sports commentator George Hamilton, TV presenter Dáithí Ó Sé, and businessman Bobby Kerr.