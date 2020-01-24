Christmas Business Quiz winners and answers

There was a record entry for our annual Christmas Business Quiz, although there were only a small number of completely correct entries.

The winner is Vincent O’Toole from Clontarf in Dublin, who wins a one-night stay at The Lodge at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo.

Second place goes to Teresa Murray in Cabra, Dublin, who wins a two-night break at Carton House in Kildare.

Third prize goes to Des Carville of Foxrock, who wins a two-night stay at Fota Island Resort in Cork, while in fourth place was Fiona Butler, who gets two nights at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin.

The participants’ prize goes to Lena McGrath in Wexford, who wins a two-night break at any one of iNua’s nine hotels. Congratulations to our winners, and enjoy your breaks. Thanks also to the hotels for offering prizes.

Here are the answers:

1. National Broadband Ireland.

2. Cairo.

3. Noel and Valerie Moran.

4. John and Patrick Collison.

5. Glanbia.

6. Richard Kennedy.

7. Three Ireland.

8. Sean Doyle replaced Stephen Kavanagh.

9. Mary Considine, Dee Forbes, Sharon Donnery, and Imelda Hurley were pictured.

10. Breege O’Donoghue.

11. Uniphar.

12. Boeing 737 Max.

13. Mediahuis.

14. Stella.

15. JP McManus.

16. Dermot Desmond.

18. 7.5 per cent.

19. 614 units.

20. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

21. Datalex.

22. Green Reit.

23. €7.87 per passenger.

24. Norwegian Air.

25. Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was jailed in Japan before fleeing to Lebanon.

26. Europa Capital/Oakmount/Core Capital.

27. Lyft.

28. Flutter Entertainment.

29. Shed Distillery/Drumshanbo.

30. Capital Dock.