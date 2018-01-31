Business Podcast: Must Irish rugby transform its business model to survive?

Inside Business is a regular podcast from The Irish Times. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, on Android, on Stitcher - or wherever you find podcasts.

Inside Business Podcast

In our monthly focus on the business of sport, Ciarán Hancock and Teneo PSG’s Michael O’Keeffe talk to IRFU chief executive Philip Browne about the failed Rugby World Cup bid, moving Six Nations coverage from RTÉ to TV3, the rising price of tickets and the economic future of the Irish provincial model.

But first, the news that VW tested diesel engine emissions by exposing monkeys to exhaust fumes is yet another PR disaster for the company. But will it matter to VW’s bottom line? Or will the negative findings of the tests harm the diesel market? Berlin Correspondent Derek Scally and Motoring Editor Michael McAleer discuss.