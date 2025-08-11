Two gardaí facing corruption-related charges appear in midlands court

Two gardaí appeared before Longford District Court on Monday on corruption-related charges. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two gardaí who appeared in court in the midlands are being sent forward for trial at the Circuit Criminal Court on a number of corruption-related charges.

Sgt James Muldowney of Greenville, Caltra, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, and Garda Brian Carroll of Ballinaboy, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon, are serving members in the Mayo-Roscommon-Longford Garda division.

The two accused appeared at Longford District Court on Monday before Judge Michael Connellan. Neither spoke during the brief preliminary hearing.

Det Sgt Paul Dowling of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit (GACU) gave evidence of arresting and charging the defendants on July 28th last.

Garda Carroll (42) has been charged with disclosing confidential information on September 9th, 2021, to another individual at Esquires Coffee, N4 Axis Centre, Longford, and attempting to obstruct the course of justice, contrary to Section 62 (1) and (2) of the Garda Síochána Act.

The charge stipulates that he obtained information “in the course of carrying out duties in this office, employment contract or business or other arrangements, knowing the disclosure of said information was likely to have a harmful effect”.

Garda Carroll is also accused of perverting the course of justice, where it is alleged he “damaged his mobile phone before a Garda search of his home” at Ballinaboy, Kilteevan, on March 16th, 2022.

Sgt Muldowney has been charged with stealing a sum of cash at a property at Palace Drive, Ardnacassa, Longford, on September 29th, 2021.

The more senior officer is also charged with allegedly using harm, threatening, menacing, intimidating or putting fear in another person “with the intention of causing the investigation or the course of justice to be obstructed or interfered with” on January 17th, 2024, contrary to Section 41 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

Det Sgt Dowling said Garda Carroll was arrested at Granard Garda station on July 28th last shortly after 10am and he was charged with the two counts.

He stated Garda Carroll was cautioned and made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Dt Sgt Dowling said Sgt Muldowney was also arrested at Granard Garda station shortly after 10am on July 28th, and he also made no reply when cautioned after the charges were put to him.

Det Sgt Dowling told Judge Connellan that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment in respect of both men.

The DPP has agreed both accused could be sent forward on a “signed plea, should this arise”.

Det Sgt Dowling told Judge Connellan the book of evidence may be completed and ready within eight weeks.

Niall Flynn, BL, defending, said his client, Garda Carroll, was protesting his innocence and “anxious to clear his name”.

Judge Connellan remanded Garda Carroll on continuing bail to appear again at Longford District Court on October 14th next.

Solicitor Diarmuid Quinn, for Sgt Muldowney, said his client had requested he be excused from attending court on the next occasion if the book of evidence was not yet ready.

Judge Connellan agreed to the request and directed Sgt Muldowney not to make contact, directly or indirectly, with the witnesses in the case.

He remanded Sgt Muldowney on continuing bail until October 14th next at Longford District Court.