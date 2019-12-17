Whirlpool recalling up to 11,000 Hotpoint and Indesit machines in Ireland

Whirlpool is to recall up to 11,000 washing machines sold in Ireland due to concerns that they pose a potential fire safety risk.

The risk concerns certain models of Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines manufactured between October 2014 and February 2018 and the company said as many as 11,000 could be affected. It comes amid a larger recall in the UK with up to half a million machines thought to be affected.

“Whirlpool is now working at full speed to build the necessary infrastructure so it can be ready to officially begin the recall in January,” a statement said.

“This involves doubling the size of its customer service team, hiring additional engineers, increasing its own delivery and collection capability, and seeking the support needed from third parties such as retail partners and logistics providers, without which the recall cannot be implemented.”

Customers affected by the recall will be offered the choice of a free replacement or a free repair of their appliance. But until the products can be replaced, Whirlpool suggested that consumers unplug their machines and don’t use them.

Cold water cycles

If consumers do use their appliance, they should only use cold water cycles of 20 degrees Celsius or lower to reduce the risk, Whirlpool said.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, particularly over the Christmas period, but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people’s safety is our top priority,” the company’s vice president, Jeff Noel, said.

The issue, which doesn’t concern Whirlpool branded machines, has been reported to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission by Whirlpool.

“This is an issue we inherited from buying Indesit Company, but as the new owner, it is our responsibility to keep our customers safe,” Mr Noel said.

The safety issue concerns the door lock system on certain washing machines. When the heating element in the washing machine is activated, in rare cases a component in the door lock system can overheat, which, depending on product features, can pose a risk of fire.

Here is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines.

