Jones Engineering directors share €18.8m payout

Directors at Jones Engineering shared a €18.8 million payout last year as turnover jumped to €443 million from €317 million.

Pretax profits also rose, climbing to €33.1 million from €30.4 million, as the long-established Dublin-headquartered group reported a rise in employee numbers to 1,583 from 1,453 a year earlier.

Jones Engineering Group says it is the largest Irish services company in the domestic market. It also has a large presence in the Middle East, where it has offices in Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

The company, which focuses on large-scale infrastructure projects in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, IT and data centre industries, generates about half of its revenues from overseas.

Turnover for the group comes primarily from the supply of mechanical and electrical engineering services. It also designs and installs fire-protection systems.

Among the large projects it has worked on are the new children’s hospital and the new control tower at Dublin airport.

The latest accounts show that staff costs increased to €79.2 million in 2018, as against €76.5 million in the prior year.

Jones Engineering last month announced plans to create 150 new jobs as part of a €7 million investment in a new Carlow plant that will make modular buildings. The 83,000sq ft factory is manufacturing prefabricated and modular units for use in Ireland and for export to countries across Europe.