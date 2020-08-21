Kingspan profits fell 13% to €200m in first half of the year

Kingspan shares surged on Friday after the Irish insulation specialist reported that first-half profits fell 13 per cent to €200 million.

Co Cavan-based Kingspan said that revenues slipped 8 per cent to €2.07 billion in the six months ended June 30th from €2.24 billion during the same period last year.

Its trading profit fell 13 per cent to €200 million in the first half from €230.4 million in the opening six months of 2019.

The results beat stockbrokers’ predictions that Kingspan’s first-half profits would fall between €135 million and €175 million.

The news sent Kingspan shares soaring more than 6 per cent to €68.65 on Friday morning in Dublin. The stock reached a high of €68.70 at one point in early trade.

Chief executive Gene Murtagh confirmed that the company believed it was prudent not to pay an interim dividend and would review its shareholder returns policy in light of the weak economy.

“We expect that the economic environment will remain weak, with confidence for businesses to make investment decisions curtailed,” he said.

“On a more positive note, policy makers are more focussed on ensuring buildings are more energy efficient, which is a supportive long-term trend.”

Cash balances

Kingspan has more than €1 billion in cash and undrawn credit. Strong cashflow aided the the company in cutting net debt by €195.3 million during the first half of the year to €437.9 million.

So far in 2020 it has agreed or completed deals to buy three companies that have a combined turnover of €400 million.

The group has just agreed to buy Slovenian roof and facade manufacturer, Trimo. In April, it bought the light and air business of Colt. Early in the second half it agreed to buy Romanian insulated panel manufacturer, Terasteel.

Mr Murtagh described the first-half performance as resilient in the face of unparalleled challenges.

“Performance has varied substantially from region to region depending on the severity and length of Government restrictions, and been helped by our rapid introduction of cost containment measures,” he added.

Kingspan expects the general economic environment to be tougher than it was before the Covid-19 crisis.

The group noted that Ireland was its weakest performer globally in the first half. The US traded exceptionally well.

Germany was largely unaffected, while France recovered well after the country effectively closed in April.