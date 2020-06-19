Mainstream powers up; pitching for EU Covid funds; and are the Greens bad for the economy

Eddie O’Connor’s solar and wind energy group Mainstream could be valued at up to ¤1 billion in a takeover, writes Joe Brennan. Initial non-binding bids for the group which specialises in emerging markets are due next week, with sovereign wealth funds, international utility players and private equity groups all interested.

Intercom co-founder and chief executive Eoghan McCabe is stepping up to the chairman’s seat as Karen Peacock takes over the helm at the Irish-founded tech unicorn that helps businesses keep in touch with their staff and their customers online in real time. Charlie Taylor reports

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be making Ireland’s case for a better share of the EU’s €750 billion Covid recovery fund at the EU Summit which takes place by videoconference today, write Naomi O’Leary. The Irish Government will argue that the recovery pot should be divided according to the harshness of the Covid impact on economies and not determined by pre-Covid economic strength.

And also in Europe, the decision by the United States to walk out on negotiations over digital taxation could leave Ireland more exposed to action by the European Union. Naomi analyses the latest crisis while Charlie Taylor and Ciarán Hancock get reaction in Ireland’s business community to the move.

Speaking of Covid, research commissioned by Ulster Bank finds that it has caused 85 per cent of people to change their priorities. Broadly, health and family are now considered more important, work less so than heretofore. Laura Slattery delves into the findings.

Last month, as menthol cigarettes were banned in Europe, tobacco giant Philip Morris ran an advert in a retailers’ publication extolling its new Marlboro Bright as “the Marlboro menthol blend – without methylation”. Now, in the same magazine, the company’s Irish boss says it was all a mistake. Mark Paul has the details.

Negotiating a programme for government in the midst of a global pandemic was never going to be easy. Cliff Taylor examines five key economic challenges facing an incoming administration.

Meanwhile, in Caveat, Mark Paul suggests the best thing the Green Party could do for economic recovery is to refuse to enter coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

