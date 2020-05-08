Law firm pay cuts, takeaway pints, and Irish biopharma groups and Covid-19

Some of the country’s biggest law firms have implemented pay cuts and decided against paying bonuses and profits to partners this year, as a response to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy. Peter Hamilton has the details.

Pubs have been shut now for the past two months due to restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. But some bar owners in Dublin have found a novel way to serve local customers. Colin Gleeson reports.

Stobart Air could face competition from rivals when it comes time to renew its contract to operate regional air services for Aer Lingus in 2022. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Revenue will not charge small companies interest for late payment of income tax and VAT over the coming months as part of the State’s efforts to aid business through the Covid-19 crisis. Barry O’Halloran reports

With the economy in lockdown and little for people to spend their money on, columnist John FitzGerald expects there to be a big surge in savings.

A swift return to normality in air travel post Covid-19 might not be good for the environment but it will make us all feel a lot better, argues Mark Paul in Caveat.

Our Agenda piece this week sees Mark Paul detail how a number of Irish biopharma companies answered the national call for coronavirus testing.

Narrowing your focus can help you feel more in control while working remotely, says Olive Keogh in her weekly World of World feature.

In Wild Geese, Dubliner Karl Smyth relates the many benefits of operating his design studio from Coimbra in Portugal. Fiona Alston tells the story.

