IMF assessment of Ireland, TV3 to change its name, and CRH’s workplace fatalities

The Government should reduce its stake in the banking sector, boost efforts to expand housing supply, and work to increase female participation in the labour force through affordable childcare, accordingto a report from the International Monetary Fund. Peter Hamilton has the details

TV3’s television stations will be rebranded from the end of August as Virgin as Virgin Media Television, and will launch a new sports channel in September for Virgin Media customers only. Laura Slattery reports

CRH’s sustainability report reveals that 10 employees and contractors died while working on its sites in 2017. This was higher than in 2016, according to Peter Hamilton

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald reckons that French proposals for a euro budget are a waste of time as it would simply be too small. Instead, a mechanism for co-ordinating national budgets across the euro area should be found.

In our interview of the week, Cisco’s global chief Chuck Robbins talks to Ciarán Hancock about Trump, cybersecurity, gender balance, robots and why the company is not in Ireland just for the low tax rate

Our big read sees Peter Hamilton examine the likely impact on Irish companies and consumers from Donald Trump’s tariffs. It’s not looking good.

In Caveat, Mark Paul argues that the European Commission needs to apply the brakes to the shoddy practices employed by some players in the car hire industry.

