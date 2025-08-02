Graffitti on a wall near the Four Courts in Dublin calls for a ban on Airbnb. Photograph: Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie

How much do landlords in Ireland actually earn? To listen to the many lobbying groups who dominate the property sector in Ireland, the answer is not nearly enough to compensate for all the regulations and bureaucratic hurdles they face. This, it is argued, explains what is often characterised as the “ mass exodus ” from the private rental sector although the number of registered landlords has actually increased in recent years .

More than 80 per cent of Irish landlords have one or two tenancies and, we’re frequently told, are mostly ordinary people whose livelihoods depend on rental income. This narrative suggests landlords are mere, to use the international term, “mom-and-pop” investors who are “struggling” or “earning pin money” (an argument used by short-term let lobbyists as well). Or they are “accidental landlords”, sometimes represented as almost victims of the housing crisis themselves.

This is not borne out by the data. The reality internationally, as well as in Ireland, is that small landlords have higher household income and wealth levels.

Here, data made available on request from the CSO’s 2024 Survey on Income and Living Conditions shows that the gross household income of those with a rental income from a second property or rent-a-room is €133,800, or 85 per cent higher than households without a rental income, who earn €72,500. And their net income is 56 per cent higher.

At the other end of the scale, Ireland’s largest landlord, Ires Reit, averaged €21,768 rental income per annum from each of its 3,668 units in 2024. And it was able to shelter all this income from tax via a special company structure .

The reason such narratives continue to be so pervasive is partly down to the effectiveness of several large lobbying groups that dominate the property sector in Ireland. Representing professional bodies, there’s the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers and the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Ireland’s small landlords are represented by the Irish Property Owners’ Association. Property Industry Ireland is part of Ibec. Irish Institutional Property represents large landlords and is run by a former secretary general of Fianna Fáil and senator, Pat Farrell.

Influencing policy since 1935 is the Construction Industry Federation, which was recently in the headlines after a terrace it owned in Dublin 6 partly collapsed . It was run for many years run by a former Progressive Democrats minister, Tom Parlon. Banking and Payments Federation Ireland is run by a former Fine Gael minister, Brian Hayes, and Airbnb is represented by a former Labour TD, Derek Nolan.

All the former politicians have unfettered entry to Leinster House, allowing what Róisin Shortall called “ undue access ” to Ministers and influential politicians.

Other groups peddle policy ideas mostly imported from elsewhere. Progress Ireland, which recently proposed garden cabins without planning permission as housing, was reportedly offered a meeting with senior Government advisers less than 24 hours after sending an email to Micheál Martin’s office.

There is an obvious irony here: lobbying bodies demand " policy certainty " and stability for their members, and yet it is their function to lobby for policy change.

Certainty and stability for developers is coincidentally mentioned in 2021’s Housing for All policy, after which the Government went on to make numerous industry-friendly changes, including restricting access to judicial review and introducing inferior apartment standards - changes for which the Minister for Housing James Browne can unfortunately provide no credible evidence .

This is not a uniquely Irish phenomenon. As nations’ economies globalise, so too has the reach of international property money and its lobbyists.

In the private rented sector internationally, global investors were enticed back post 2008 by tax-free rental income and the promise of significant profits. As housing for sale and mortgage credit dried up, the private rented sector became the tenure of necessity and grew significantly. Calls for meaningful changes to the sector to allow for it to become a better option for tenants were and are strenuously resisted everywhere.

What is interesting about resistance to change is the consistency of narratives across countries. Research from Sweden’s Uppsala University show three main arguments appear repeatedly: the “vulnerable landlord”, the “counterproductive effects” and the “violation of property rights”. This is a lobbying playbook.

We’ve seen how the vulnerable landlord argument works in Ireland. The counter-productive effects argument claims that pro-tenant measures ultimately harm tenants by disincentivising rental housing supply and maintenance.

This claim works on the basis that there is perfect competition in the housing market and that all other factors remain equal, what economists call ceteris paribus . But there’s little competition in housing markets due to the fact that the supply of market land is limited and also privately owned, and other factors such as demand and interest rates are always changing, so nothing remains equal.

Property lobbyists and right-of-centre politicians argue that the problem of high rents can be solved by expanding the supply of private rental housing. The logic is that high rental prices stimulate new supply, which will eventually lower rents. This sounds very familiar.

Even if you ignore the interim financial pain of rising rents for existing tenants, this argument is ropey. Whereas rising prices may make the construction of housing for sale or rent more attractive, rising prices also make waiting around, or hoarding, just as attractive (as does increasing the density of housing). Owners of valuable land, who are unsurprisingly keen to extract the most profit from it, will not necessarily crystallise their risk by commencing construction, and so will not necessarily supply housing any faster. There is currently permission granted for about 70,000 new houses and apartments nationally that are lying around not commenced. As land prices rise, a natural brake is applied to new housing supply.

The third argument found internationally concerns the violation of property rights. Such absolutist views ignore the social function of property. This violation-of-rights argument was recently deployed by a landlord who illegally evicted a tenant, saying at the Residential Tenancies Board hearing that “ no external authority may dictate his housing decisions ”. The RTB disagreed.

No matter what measure is proposed – tenants’ rights, changes to planning rules or regulations – the playbook of counter arguments is automatically mobilised. There is little detailed critiquing of individual proposals. Instead, we’re offered off-the-shelf responses driven by ideology, entrenched beliefs, and profits.

The real contest here is between the needs of the market and the needs of society. This permanent tension is going to arise when a Government’s strategic approach - as is there case here - is to rely on the market for the supply of most of its housing, private and public.

Dr Lorcan Sirr lectures in housing at Technological University Dublin