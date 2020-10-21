Minister ‘deeply concerned’ about speculation on Ulster Bank future

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that he is “deeply concerned about the speculation” surrounding Ulster Bank’s future in the Republic, as he prepares to meet the lender’s chief executive Jane Howard and her new chairman Ruairí O’Flynn on Wednesday morning.

The meeting follows on from The Irish Times reporting that Ulster Bank’s UK parent, NatWest, is actively considering winding down the business as part of a strategic review.

NatWest, formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and majority-owned by the UK government, is also weighing the merits of merging the business with another Irish lender, though this is said to be a less likely outcome.

“I am deeply concerned by the speculation in relation to so many staff and in relation to the bank,” Mr Donohoe said in an interview on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday. “I am aware from public reports that there is a process underway. As Minister for Finance, I need to know more than just public reports.”

Mr Donohoe committed to issuing a statement following the meeting, which is currently scheduled to start at 11am.

It is unlikely that Ulster Bank will shed much light in the meeting on the scope and timelines surrounding the strategic review. It is expected Ms Howard will highlight that her current mandate is to grow the business safely, even as NatWest carries out a review of the unit as the Covid-19 pandemic has added to the problems of the lender, which has struggled for years with high costs and low profitability.

NatWest previously said last month that “in the event of any changes being made to our strategy, these would be undertaken with full consideration of any impact on customers, colleagues and shareholders in the first instance”.

The Irish Times reported last Friday that US investment firm Cerberus was looking at making an approach for Ulster Bank’s €20.5 billion loan book in the Republic. A spokeswoman for NatWest said no talks were taking place with Cerberus.

Mr Donohoe has said in replies to parliamentary questions on Ulster Bank in the past month that the Government has “no formal role in such a review or any commercial decisions that result, as these are a matter for the board and management of the bank and its parent company, NatWest”.

Still, he has highlighted that the bank is a “significant employer, with 88 branches and a significant market share in terms of mortgage lending and SME lending, and it is important in terms of providing competition in the Irish market”.

As of June it had net loans of €20.5 billion, a mortgage market share in the “mid-teens” per cent, 20 per cent slice of the SME market and “very strong corporate lending franchise”, according Goodbody Stockbroker analyst Eamonn Hughes. It also employed about 2,800 people at the time, but has since sought to cut 266 positions.