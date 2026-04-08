Traffic ‘chaos’ reported in Dublin city centre as fuel protest extends blockade

Main Points

Fuel protests are continuing in several areas after a major national demonstration on Tuesday

Protests are continuing on the M8 close to Cashel in Co Tipperary, with traffic disruption also reported this morning in Galway city, Limerick city, Macroom, and Portlaoise

In Dublin, there is major transport disruption this morning with the Luas partially suspended and disruption to Dublin Bus services as protesters extend a blockade

Protesters are reportedly blocking oil terminals in Galway and Foynes

The action is aimed at securing an immediate Government-subsidised price reduction on fuel and a guaranteed cap thereafter, as costs spiral amid war in the Middle East

Transport Infrastructure Ireland publishes map of disruptions which may help those who are planning their journeys.

Key Reads

Government refuses to budge on energy supports, despite day of protests

Who are the fuel protesters “turning O’Connell Street into a car park”?

O’Connell Street in Dublin remains blocked both northbound and southbound.

Custom House Quay, Eden Quay north and the southside of O’Connell Street are all occupied by protesters .

Motorists have been advised to avoid the city centre and its approaches.

The extension of the blockade across O'Connell Bridge is "indefinite", a spokesperson for the protest told @IrishTimes



Find the full details on our live blog. pic.twitter.com/6bITsmi9rj — Hugh Dooley (@HughPDooley) April 8, 2026

Red Line services are operating normally. @TFIupdates — Luas (@Luas) April 8, 2026

Please be advised that due to an operational issue at Busaras, there is currently no service operating between Busaras and The Point. Services will continue to operate between Tallaght / Saggart and Connolly. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus within the affected area for the… — Luas (@Luas) April 7, 2026

Cork: Protests causing major delays

Fuel protests are causing major delays across Cork again this morning with approach roads into the city, the N28, M8 and the N22 Macroom bypass all affected.

The N28 Shannonpark and Ringaskiddy road has a slow-moving convoy reported between Shannonpark roundabout and Shanbally.

Traffic on the N28 at Carrs Hill is experiencing significant delays as a result, with reports of the Shannonpark roundabout area at a complete standstill.

There is a lot of traffic backed up at Carrigaline with significant queuing at Ballinrea Cross.

The N22 Macroom Bypass is blocked by trucks at Coolcower.

Dublin Bus announces curtailed services

Dublin Bus has advised its passengers of the following service disruptions because of the fuel protests.

Southbound: Services will operate to and from Parnell Square only.

Northbound: Services will operate to and from Merrion Square and St Stephen’s Green only.

Westbound: Services will operate to and from Heuston Station only.

M18 Southbound + N18 southbound + Condell road + N18 bypass all blocked for Clare traffic going to limerick today again 🙈 pic.twitter.com/qU18ilCiKc — Angela Coll 🇮🇪💛💙 (@AngelaEnnis14) April 8, 2026

Day two of fuel protests. Gridlock in Dublin…. pic.twitter.com/fGreo1vQiS — Paul Arbuthnot (@paul__arbuthnot) April 8, 2026

📢 Passenger Advisory:



Passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport today are advised to allow extra time for their journey due to the possibility of protest activity causing traffic disruption on roads around the airport. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 8, 2026

Dublin city centre protests are ‘indefinite’

The blockade of both sides of O’Connell Bridge is “indefinite” according to a spokesperson for the fuel protestors, John Dallon.

The Kildare man, who spoke to The Irish Times on behalf of the protest movement, put the onus on the Government to end the blockages, noting the “power is in their hands” to reduce fuel prices.

The blockages are in place on O’Connell Bridge, as well as the junctions towards D’Olier St and on to O’Connell Street, and began at 6am this morning.

While those stuck in traffic believed there was to be a reprieve at 10am, Dallon said the blockade is “indefinite”, but asked commuters to “bear with us.

“We are doing this for the common good,” Dallon said, noting fuel prices affect all drivers across the country in addition to those in farming, haulage and related industries.

M8 disruption could last until Friday

Organisers of the fuel protest on the M8 motorway in Cashel say they could be there until Friday, writes Sarah Slater.

The blockade was maintained overnight by up to 80 trucks, vans and tractors.

Adrian Williams, a local organiser told Tipp FM News that many of the protestors are “prepared to stay out all week”.

Mr Williams said diesel prices need to be capped at €1.70 and petrol at €1.60.

The protestors claim that they will not end their action until the government does something about the rising cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil.

Further help is on the way, says Healy Rae

Minister of State Michael Healy Rae has said the government is going to react in a positive way to support hauliers and agricultural contractors impacted by rising fuel costs, writes Vivienne Clarke

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland programme, the Kerry TD said it was obvious that “more has to be done for these people, because you cannot expect people to work for nothing.”

“If further reductions can be given, that is what the government will seriously have to look at, because if you take, for instance, last week, the Irish Road Hauliers Association met with Minister Darragh O’Brien.

“He explained to them the measures of what he was going to be trying to do to help that association, and they actually, because of the negotiations and talks that they’ve had, while I’m not trying to say they’re happy, but they know that government are going to react and react in a positive way.”

When asked if the government would be encouraging people to use less fuel, Healy Rae responded that the government had always encouraged people to use less fuel.

“But practicalities apply here, and if you live in a rural location, you can cycle or walk to work. You don’t have a bus outside your door to take you to work. You have to go to work,” he said.

“There are certain things that have to happen every day to move goods, to feed people and to keep this country going, and one of those things is a thing called diesel oil, and we need to keep our transport going and we need to keep things moving.

“Our hauliers have to do their job every day, which is keeping us all alive. If it wasn’t for those people, this country would cease to operate.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has published this map of disruptions which may help those who are planning their journeys.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland spokesman Seán O’Neill has outlined the main locations for traffic disruption outside Dublin at present.

- There is a go-slow on Junction 17 of the M7 near Portlaoise

- there is another go-slow on the M7 as you leave Limerick city

- the M22 in Macroom is seeing large tailbacks causing disruption

- the Ennis plaza on the M18 is also the site of fuel protests which is leading to traffic backing up.

- in Galway city there is disruption around the Docks area.





Protesters block fuel terminals

Fuels for Ireland chief executive Kevin McPartlan has warned that the blockage of oil terminals in Galway and Foynes could have a big impact on supply.

“It is very concerning for us. We don’t want a situation where forecourts run out of stock,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

He expressed frustration that the gardaí had not done more to ensure that those fuel terminals remained free of protests.

He added: “We pay more tax than any other European country. I have been told and I was told last week that we would have a meeting with the Tanaiste Minister of Finance this week.

“I’m waiting for that to be confirmed, and that’s the point I’ll be making to Simon Harris when we meet this week.”

The fuel protests in Dublin City Centre have extended beyond O'Connell St, both sides of O'Connell Bridge are shut down with commuters in gridlock for more than two hours - for @IrishTimes pic.twitter.com/FpYLBqf72B — Hugh Dooley (@HughPDooley) April 8, 2026

⚠️Passengers, please be advised Green Line services are currently not operating between St. Stephen's Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St. Stephen's Green and Brides Glen only. This is due to a protest at O'Connell Bridge. We… — Luas (@Luas) April 8, 2026

Fuel protestors have extended their blockade of roads in the capital, writes Hugh Dooley.

On Tuesday, the blockade had focused on “turning O’Connell Street into a car park”, but as commuters came into the city at 6am this morning, they were met by the disruption having spread onto both sides of O’Connell Bridge.

Lorraine, an office worker from the Northside, said her usual 20 minute commute into work for 6am has seen her stranded on the Dublin quays for more than two and a half hours.

She said she understands the reasoning behind the disruption, but is “running out of sympathy” for the cause. The only people the action hurts, she said, are “the Joe Soaps”.

She described the traffic as “chaos”, with lengthy diversions in place.

Dublin Bus warns of widespread disruption

Dublin Bus spokesperson Blake Boland has said that there is significant disruption to services because of the fuel protests, writes Vivienne Clarke.

“Essentially anything that’s trying to come across the city is trapped,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland programme.

O’Connell Street is now closed on both the north and south sides with Dublin Bus attempting to divert buses along Eden Quay and Gardiner Street.

Protestors have now blocked Fleet Street, he said, which has blocked what was an access route. While a number of buses were able to leave their depots earlier this morning, there was now a challenge in getting buses across the city, added Boland.

“So you might be expecting a bus on the outskirts of Dublin, 10, 12 kilometres away that simply can’t get out there in order to turn and do that trip back into town again.

”With 130 routes and 800 to 900 buses on the street, the situation was very changeable and Dublin Bus would be trying to keep the public up to date on cancellations, delays and diversions through on street signage, the Dublin Bus website and social media.

“I think everybody is sympathetic to the fact that there are delays and diversions out there, so we’re trying to get the information out to people, we have chief inspectors there on site, and what they’re doing is trying to marshal buses, move them around, perhaps communicate with customers on the ground.”

Widespread disruption to commuters across the country

Commuters across the country are facing a second day of significant disruption because of fuel protests.

In Dublin city centre. O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge are at a standstill, and both the North and South Quays are now also affected.

Slow-moving convoys are causing tailbacks on the N21 from Adare towards Limerick city at the Ballysimon Road and the Macroom bypass in Co Cork in both directions.

An Garda Síochana is also reporting traffic disruption at the Galway Docks in Galway city.

In Tullamore, those taking part in the protests are gathering at the retail park in the town with groups from Clara, Kilbeggan, Edenderry and Birr present.

The bypass of the town is blocked by those meeting to protest.

They plan to move out from the retail park at 8.30 am arriving into Tullamore town for 9am.

Luas passengers in Dublin have been advised that Green lines are currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen only.

Senior ministers to discuss further fuel price measures

Oil prices continued their roller coastal of recent weeks and plunged 15 per cent on news of a US-Iran two week ceasefire.

At one stage the price of a barrel of Brent crude fell from $110 to less than $94 a barrel, but that is still elevated from the $72 a barrel it was before the war.

Damage done to oil and gas infrastructure is likely to keep fuel prices elevated to a higher level than before the war started.

Senior government ministers will meet on Wednesday to consider further help for hauliers and farmers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Minister for Finance Simon Harris, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien are expected to attended.

Fuel protests are continuing in several areas after a major demonstration on Tuesday that saw convoys of trucks, tractors and coaches bring traffic to a standstill in many parts of the country

There were protests on the M8 close to Cashel in Co Tipperary overnight with scores of people maintaining a blockade.

In Dublin, there is major transport disruption this morning with O’Connell Street closed on both sides amid continued protests.

Slow-moving convoys and significant traffic delays are currently reported at locations including:



Co. Limerick- N21 from Adare towards Limerick city

Co. Limerick- Ballysimon Road

Co. Cork- Macroom bypass in both directions

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly pic.twitter.com/m9hgqRm1iZ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 8, 2026

Traffic Alert – Dublin City Centre



There is ongoing protest activity currently disrupting traffic in Dublin City Centre. O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge are at a standstill, and both the North and South Quays are now also affected.



Please plan your journeys accordingly. pic.twitter.com/LUJZn2sG5x — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 8, 2026

There is currently traffic disruption at the Galway Docks, Galway city. pic.twitter.com/Igq0Tz0wi8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 8, 2026