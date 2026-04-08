Cyclist killed in collision with cement truck had another traffic incident in recent weeks

Johnny Santos Xavier De Abreu (27) was killed last week in a collision with a cement truck in central Dublin.

The family of a Brazilian student who died when his electric bike was involved in a collision with a cement truck in Dublin city centre last week have said they are devastated by his death.

Speaking to The Irish Times, the sister of Johnny Santos Xavier De Abreu (27) said her family is in “mourning” and that her mother thought his death was “a lie”.

Isabela Xavier said her mother insisted her son was alive and “didn’t want to listen” to what she was being told, while her father “tried to be strong”.

“Nobody expects that a son will go after a dream and a fatality happens so far from us,” she said.

Her brother was “always hard-working” and was loved in Brazil by his family and “many friends”, she said.

Xavier, from São Vicente in the state of São Paulo, had left his job in Brazil before moving to Ireland in early March to study English. Isabela said he had suffered another road incident in his second week in Dublin, telling his mother he was run over and had hurt his arm because people do not know how to drive or pay attention in traffic.

The second road incident, in which he died, occurred at the busy junction between Middle Abbey Street and O’Connell Street shortly before 1pm on April 1st. Xavier was cycling to English school when he collided with a cement truck.

The scene at the junction of Middle Abbey Street and O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre following a fatal incident in which Johnny Santos Xavier De Abreu was killed. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

His sister said he has no family in Ireland, and that it is “very difficult” and “complicated” when someone dies in another country.

Repatriating remains from Dublin to Brazil costs several thousand euro. The family launched an online fundraiser in the aftermath of Xavier’s death to help cover the cost of repatriation. Nearly €4,000 has so far been raised.

The family has been waiting to learn whether Xavier’s medical insurance also covers transfer of his body to Brazil. Isabela said the family will donate any money not used.

“My father said: ‘We don’t want any of this money. This money is not ours. It’s from the people who are helping. It was a fatality, but it can happen to anyone.’ My father said that if there’s anything left of this money we’re going to donate it,” she said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward to assist with their investigation.