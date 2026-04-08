Eve McMahon turns eye to LA after Princess Sofia Regatta gold in Palma

As Eve McMahon settles back into her final year of commerce studies at UCD this week, her gold medal win last weekend at the Princess Sofia Regatta for Olympic classes will surely not have faded far from her thoughts.

But while juggling her final year workload is certainly pressing, so too will be the forthcoming season in her ILCA 6 women’s one-person dinghy series as she continues to plan for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Later this month, the French Olympic Week beckons at Hyeres on the Cote d’Azur, another event on the scale of Palma.

McMahon is facing a gruelling series of events that includes the annual test event in Los Angeles, plus her European class title, all leading up to the season highlight, the ILCA World Championships in Dún Laoghaire in September.

That event will hold some hometown advantages for her and the rest of the Irish team, though last week’s cold northerly breeze in Mallorca reminded the 22-year-old of brisk conditions off the west pier close to the main training base for the squad.

The strong start to her season is reminiscent of her final year as a junior, when she delivered a hat-trick of gold medals. Back in 2022, she successfully defended her class youth world title, added the European title, plus another combined World Sailing Youth title.

Palma, Mallorca: Eve McMahon celebrates after winning gold at the Sailing Grand Slam 2026/Princess Sofia Trophy. Photograph: Oceansport

Such a feat with two years to go to the Olympics would be a tall order at senior level, though not beyond her ambition even if she was the youngest of the finalists racing last Saturday in Mallorca.

She is ranked number seven in the world, a place certain to improve shortly, and her game has benefited from intensive winter training in Lanzarote with her coach, triple Olympic medallist Vasilij Zbogar.

Four months of three-week training blocs ironed out most of the creases in her peak performance, but there is still clear space to improve.

Last week marked McMahon being noticeably affected after incurring a yellow-flag penalty for excessive “body-kinetics”, in this case rocking the boat excessively to induce fractionally more boat speed.

The on-the-water umpires spotted an infringement and she was flagged, immediately exonerating herself by taking a costly penalty turn, which in turn allowed rival boats nearby to make gains.

A second infringement in any of the remaining races could have meant accepting a maximum points disqualification, which would have scuppered her podium chances.

Vasilij Zbogar, coach to Eve McMahon: 'We know we are on the edge.' Photograph: Oceansport

“If you want to perform and win races, you have to be on the edge of the rules – you don’t want to break them [and] you don’t want to be on the safe side, we want to be on the edge. And we know we are on the edge,” said Zbogar.

“But the main issue that we have is the interpretation of the jury [umpires]. Every jury has a sightly different interpretation of the rule and it would be great if we could every time have the same jury on the event; that would definitely help us managing the edge.”

It’s a critical area and not always appreciated. The centimetres gained by (legal) kinetics can add up to a crucial amount, perhaps a couple of boat lengths, which in turn could mean the difference of getting into a better position on the race course, such as clearer wind. That then becomes a multiplier that enables centimetres to shape finishing places.

Meanwhile, although the Princess Sofia Trophy was the biggest turnout of ILCA 6 women to date, the challenge for the upcoming events is to master the new format being used, including a switch in scoring and adopting twin final races for the top 10 finishers.

The new system presents its challenges and Zbogar slept badly the night before the final day as the various permutations for attack and defence had to be worked out as part of the athlete-coach management on the water.

“We are definitely still learning and adapting ... a good sign that our winter training went really smooth. She went through a range of winds and she can perform in all of them, including a big improvement in stronger wind. And she can win, which is really important for LA, which has stronger wind.”