Juventus scores €175m Dublin debt listing

Juventus, the Turin football club affectionately known as The Old Lady, has listed €175 million of debt on the stock exchange in Dublin.

The club, which is due to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, on Tuesday listed the five year non-convertible bonds on the Irish Stock Exchange, now known as Euronext Dublin. The bonds will pay investors a coupon of 3.375 per cent.

Juventus has moved to raise the debt after splashing heavily on players in the summer, including the estimated €110 million purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The prospectus for the debt issue discloses details of the financial position of Juventus. It says it increased its net investment by €220 million during the summer transfer window, when it also spent more than €100 million on new defenders, such as Italian stalwart Leonardo Bonucci.

The documents filed with Euronext Dublin also outline Juventus’s transactions in the recent winter transfer window, which shut at the end of January.

It includes financial details of the proposed purchase of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal, which cost agents fees of €3.7 million, as well as the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea for a loan fee of €18 million, or a full buyout for €36 million.

The club made a loss of €19 million last year, the documents state.

The stock exchange said it was “thrilled” to welcome Juventus. The Irish exchange is considered a leading destination internationally for the listing of corporate debt.