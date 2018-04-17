Flexigroup flexes its muscles in Dublin

Flexigroup Ireland, a subsidiary of the Australian consumer financial services group, is expanding its Irish office, with the addition of 35 new jobs.

The group, which came to Ireland in 2008, offers a number of consumer finance products.

Flexirent allows consumers to rent goods such as televisions or washing machines, spreading repayments over terms of between 12-36 months. So far it has linked up with a number of retailers across 400 stores in Ireland, including Expert, Topline, AppliancesDelivered.ie, Power City and Harvey Norman. Once the term ends, consumers then have the option of purchasing the goods, upgrading to a newer model, or returning them.

The company also offers Flexi-fi, a retail instalment payment plan facility, which can be used as an alternative to paying with cash or credit card for your household items. It has linked up with a number of retailers, including some of those mentioned above as well as Mothercare, Diamond Furniture and Woodies, among others, to offer the payment facility.

Brian Hayes, MEP, has welcomed the expansion of the group.

“FlexiFi group is a major success story in the Irish retail sector. Today’s announcement is a thumbs up for the group, for retail Ireland and especially for Dublin,” he said.

Flexigroup currently employs 35 people in its Dublin office, and its expansion will bring its numbers up to 75.

“While the Dublin office remains the smallest part of the global group, the continued growth, development and successes of the Irish business means exciting time ahead for all involved,” the company said.