Banking lobby group calls for retention of Help to Buy scheme

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has stepped up its lobbying ahead of the budget, urging the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to retain the Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers.

The group produced new figures showing that up to 92 per cent of all first-time buyers buying a new property with a mortgage used the scheme in the period 2018-2019.

The scheme, which is due to expire at the end of this year, provides a tax rebate of up to €20,000 for first-time buyers purchasing a new home.

It has cost the Government in the region of €200 million since its introduction in 2014.

“At 48 per cent, the first-time buyer (FTB) share of the mortgage market is more than double that during the years 2006-2008 so they are a very significant segment of the market today,” the BPFI’s newly installed chief executive Brian Hayes said.

“The scheme has had a positive effect in supporting demand for FTB houses and in encouraging house builders to build homes to meet this demand,” Mr Hayes said.

“ In addition, purchase of a new home generally creates further expenditure of benefit to the economy across a range of items including furniture and fittings, white goods, insurance and utilities,” he said.

“ For these reasons BPFI believes that the scheme should be extended for a clearly-defined period to provide the certainty that is needed going forward,” he said.