Bird flu tests in Co Monaghan farm come back negative

Initial tests for bird flu taken from a poultry flock in Co Monaghan have come back as negative, the Department of Agriculture has said.

Tests were carried out on the site near the border after a “housing order” came into effect this week across the island of Ireland for poultry flocks and captive birds to protect them from the threat of avian influenza.

Further tests at the Monaghan site are under way and the flock will remain restricted until all test results are confirmed, said a department spokesman.

The “housing order” follows the introduction in December of new biosecurity regulations for poultry in response to the risk posed to Irish poultry flocks by the presence of the virus among wild birds.

This highly infectious disease recognises no borders and its rise may be due to poor infection controls and/or natural fluctuations of influenza globally.

More than 60,000 birds had to be slaughtered at a poultry farm in Co Tyrone earlier this month after a suspected case of avian flu was detected. It followed five detections of the virus in wild birds since last December in Galway; Dublin, Donegal, Westmeath and Wexford.

“With the H5N1 virus circulating in wild birds across the island and a recent outbreak of avian influenza in Northern Ireland, it is vital that all those with poultry or captive birds take every step to protect them,” said the agriculture spokesman. “Biosecurity is the most important tool to keep the virus out of a flock and prevent an outbreak.”

While the virus does not pose a big risk to humans, we can spread the infection and members of the public are strongly advised not to touch or pick up dead wild birds, in case they are infected with avian influenza.

Avian influenza does not pose a food safety risk in relation to properly cooked eggs or poultry meat, said the department.

The main threat bird flu poses is to commercial poultry rearing and egg production. There is particular concern for poultry flocks in border counties, including Cavan and Monaghan, where most of the Irish poultry sector is concentrated.