Bird flu: Why are outbreaks happening and should I be worried?

An order to keep poultry indoors is in effect across Ireland after a suspected avian flu case was detected in Co Tyrone. Photograph: iStock

Bird flu has been a recurring problem in many countries in recent years, with transmission of the virus facilitated by wild bird populations, which have succumbed to the disease in huge numbers. Ireland – and particularly the Republic – has dodged a bullet ... so far.

Also known as avian flu, the highly infectious disease recognises no borders. Its rise may be due to poor infection controls and/or natural fluctuations of influenza globally.

Because of a likely case in the North, a “housing order” came into effect this week across the island of Ireland for poultry flocks and captive birds. It is not a big risk to humans but we can spread the virus. More than 60,000 birds had to be slaughtered after a suspected case at a poultry operation in Co Tyrone.

Tests on a sample from a Monaghan poultry farm came back negative on Friday, after concerns of an outbreak at the site near the Border.

It follows five detections of the virus in wild birds since last December in Galway; Dublin, Donegal, Westmeath and Wexford.

How is the disease controlled?

Because housed flocks have large numbers of birds growing in proximity, they pose the biggest risk.

In such cases, biosecurity controls are imposed, including “temporary control zones”. Birds are kept indoors and there are restrictions on entering the location, with wider exclusion zones in surrounding areas. This applies to bigger operators but also people with small “backyard flocks” including free-range egg producers and pet bird keepers.

What are the impacts of bird flu?

From a financial perspective, the main threat is to commercial poultry rearing and egg production. If the Tyrone case is confirmed, it would be the first outbreak in a commercial flock this year on the island.

There is particular concern for poultry flocks in border counties, including Cavan and Monaghan, where most of the Irish poultry sector is concentrated.

With mandatory culling, the business implications are not just immediate; if laying hens get avian flu, there are no ready replacements.

What is the extent of the threat to humans?

Bird flu spreads rapidly among infected poultry and between mammals. While humans can catch bird flu, it doesn’t spread well person-to-person. Infection is indicated by the usual symptoms associated with a bad flu.

You can get avian flu if you are in close contact with a bird, such as touching infected birds that are dead or alive, or killing or preparing infected poultry for cooking. You can’t get it by eating poultry or eggs that are fully cooked.

A flu can mutate in animals and become more transmissible in humans – and even trigger a pandemic.

How are other countries dealing with outbreaks?

In short, not particularly well. Insufficient or ineffective curtailment measures mean an outbreak can quickly get out of control. Almost 1.8 million farmed and captive birds have been culled in the past three months in the UK. In the US, egg prices have shot up due to a national shortage after 23.2 million birds had to be killed in December 2024 alone.