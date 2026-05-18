Kerry Dairy Ireland rebrands as ‘Kinisla’, as it plots €300m investment initiative

“For us, this is much more than a name change,” said Kinisla chief executive, Pat Murphy.

Kerry Dairy Ireland, the dairy processor that returned to farmer ownership in 2024 after Kerry Group sold its majority stake, has announced a corporate rebrand and a €300 million investment programme over the next five years as it looks to grow its consumer brands and nutrition business.

The Kerry Co-op-owned entity, one of the largest milk processors in the State, will now be called Kinisla, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pronounced ‘Kin-eye-la’, the new name and brand identity is reflective of “the two defining parts of who we are”, chief executive Pat Murphy told The Irish Times, with ‘Kin’ referring to family, and ‘Isla’ referring to the island of Ireland.

“For us, this is much more than a name change,” he said. “It’s really about marking the next stage in the development and evolution of this business.”

He said the process of finding a new corporate identity began shortly after Kerry Co-op reacquired a 70 per cent majority ownership of the business from Dublin Stock Exchange-listed taste and nutrition giant, Kerry Group in late 2024.

“We had a lot of engagement with different stakeholders in the business in terms of farmers, big suppliers across the catchment area,” he said.

On Monday, Kinisla also announced a €300 million investment in its operations over the next five years, with plans to create 100 new roles over the next 12 to 24 months.

The investment will focus on developing the fastest-growing, highest potential aspects of the business, Murphy said.

More to follow...