Arkle Resources to resume drilling at Limerick site

Arkle Resources, the Irish gold and zinc explorer founded by John Teeling, has said drilling is to resume at the Stonepark Zinc Project in Co Limerick in August.

The project operator, Group Eleven Resources, informed the London Stock Exchange of its intention to recommence drilling subject to Covid-19 restrictions in a note on Tuesday. Arkle will maintain its 23.44 per cent stake in the Stonepark project.

Arkle chief executive Patrick Cullen said it was a “highly prospective” project and that he was looking forward to updating shareholders.

“Understandably, there have been delays to progress during current Covid-19 restrictions, but planning for drilling is underway and discussions continue with third parties regarding the future of Stonepark,” he said.

“We are pleased to see our partner’s continued focus at Stonepark as a key project in the Limerick Basin, which Group Eleven believes has the potential to host a Tier-1 discovery such as the Navan zinc deposit.

“We’re excited to continue to investigate the highly prospective target area around Kilteely as well as the options for resource expansion and look forward to updating shareholders once activities recommence.”