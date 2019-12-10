Storm Emma blamed for drop in profits and revenues at Elverys

Storm Emma along with the timing of key sporting events contributed to pre-tax profits at Intersport Elverys last year declining by 67 per cent to €486,869.

Elverys operates 51 stores around the country and online from elverys.ie and new accounts show that the company sustained the sharp drop in pre-tax profits after revenues decreased by 3.5 per cent from €79.84 million to €77.05 million.

The directors of Elvery’s parent compnay, Staunton Sports Ltd, said that the decline was driven by the timing of key sporting events, team results and unusually adverse weather conditions.

The Castlebar-headquartered company said that the shortening of the GAA season had hit sales. It also cited competioin and Brexit uncertainty as contributing factors.

Optimistic

The directors also said that sthe company has continued with the refurbishment of existing stores, closed non-performing stores and relocated one store in Thurles.

They said that they remain optimistic about the future prospects of the company as a result of the upward trend in consumer sentiment coupled with an improvement in the general economic climate here.

The company’s operating profits last year reduced by 55 per cent to €834,219 and interest payments of €347,350 reduced profits to a pre-tax profit of €486,869.

The company recorded a post tax profit of €414,721 after paying corporation tax of €72,148.

The profit takes account of non-cash depreciation of €1.26 million.

Numbers employed by the business last year declined from 642 to 633 as staff costs reduced from €13.2 million to €12.7 million.

At the end of last year, the company’s shareholder funds totalled €7.35 million. The company’s cash pile reduced from €4.2 million to €3.65 million.

The company declined to comment on Tuesday.