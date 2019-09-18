State advised to target €500m from property tax each year

The State should aim to receive €500 million a year from the local property tax (LPT) and apply a central rate to achieve that, an Oireachtas Committee has said as its preferred option for collection of the tax.

While an Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee set out five options for changes to the LPT in an effort to minimise charges property owners have with valuation increases, they flagged that this scenario of applying a central rate was their preferred outcome. Last year, when collected by local authorities, the tax brought in €470 million for the exchequer.

If its first scenario is not achievable, each local authority could set their own yield target and the rate in each location could be adjusted to meet that target, the committee said. Committee chairman Colm Brophy flagged that the first scenario is “more progressive”, however.

“The committee notes the importance of maintaining simplicity and transparency for taxpayers. Further, from an administrative perspective, a costly and complex system runs counter productive to the objective of generating additional net revenue,” Mr Brophy added.

Broadening tax base

The LPT was originally recommended by the Commission on Taxation in 2009 in a measure to broaden the Irish tax base in the aftermath of the financial crash. It was ultimately introduced in 2013 as a tax calculated on the market value of almost all of the residential properties in the country. However, new builds are exempt from the tax. This situation was described as bring “not satisfactory” by the committee.

“The Committee recommends that all new residential properties built between valuation dates should be retrospectively valued as if they had existed on the preceding valuation date.”

While a revaluation of the tax has been deferred twice in the wake of significant price growth, a new revaluation date of November 1st 2020 has been set by the Minister for Finance.

A target yield of €500 million would represent 0.83 per cent of total tax take this year and 0.71 per cent by 2023. The existing yield of 0.6 per cent of national income, the committee noted, is low by European standards. In France, LPT is 2.8 per cent as a share of national income and in the UK it is over 3 per cent.

The committee also recommended situations in which payment of the tax can be deferred such as if a person’s gross income doesn’t exceed €15,000 or where a taxpayer has entered formal insolvency.