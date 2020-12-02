Five-star Ballyfin enjoys Clooney dividend before Covid-19 hit

George Clooney and his wife, Amal were among visitors last year as revenues at Ballyfin, one of the most exclusive hotels in the country, rose to €5.83 million.

However the Clooney’s stay, as part of a get-together with the Hollywood actor’s Irish cousins in April 2019 and the publicity arising from their visit, did not prevent the hotel from recording a pre-tax loss of €109,777 last year.

New accounts show that turnover at Ballyfin Demesne Ltd rose just over 4 per cent. The directors state that the company achieved an increase in activity rates during the year.

They state: “The company is in its initial growth stage and the directors are satisfied with the level of activity to date.”

The 21-bed hotel in Co Laois, which employs 82 people, plans to reopen on December 18th in line with Government guidance.

“We are looking forward to more normal times returning next year,” said general manager Damien Bastiat.

High season room rates for full board at the five-star hotel range from €900 per night for a single room to €2,300 for a night in the Sir Christopher Coote Suite.

The company received a fresh cash injection last year of €5 million in called up share capital.