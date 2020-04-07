EU finance ministers hope to thrash out Covid-19 recovery plan

Euro zone finance ministers hope to thrash out a recovery plan to dig the continent out of the deep economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s video meeting aims to resolve deep differences between EU states on how best to finance the programme.

The southern states most hard-hit by the pandemic– Italy and Spain – have called for the issuance of joint debt in the form of eurobonds or coronabonds, but this is opposed by the so-called ‘frugal’ northern states, particularly the Netherlands.

“Eurobonds, I wouldn’t do that, and the cabinet also wouldn’t do that,” Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday, reiterating the Hague’s opposition.

Recent days have seen a flurry of alternative proposals, including a call by the economy and internal market commissioners Paolo Gentiloni and Thierry Breton for a European fund to issue long-term financial bonds.

This goes against the proposal of the EU Commission that any economic response to the pandemic should be included within the overall EU budget.

“The European budget we feel is an appropriate tool for carrying out this recovery plan because it is already well established. It’s a tool everyone is familiar with, everyone accepts,” a spokesman said on Tuesday.

France has proposed the creation of a joint EU solidarity fund worth several hundred billion euros to finance long-term recovery. However, it may struggle to get support as the fund would be financed by joint borrowing, which crosses a red line for the frugal camp.

Potential compromise

In the absence of agreement over the debt issue, there are still some potential areas of consensus.

One proposal that is likely to gain approval is to offer credit lines from the euro zone bailout fund, up to 2 per cent of a country’s gross domestic product, or €240 billion euros in total. Counties with past experience of bailout programmes such as Italy are concerned about the oversight and control of national finances such a scheme might entail, but it is possible the credit line could be extended with fewer conditions.

Countries could also agree to grant the European Investment Bank €25 billion of extra guarantees so it can step up lending by €200 billion, on top of a €40 billion increase in lending already under way.

The European Commission has also proposed raising €100 billion on the market, against €25 billion of guarantees from all 27 governments in the bloc, to subsidise wages of workers so that companies can cut working hours of employees rather than sack them.

The Netherlands and the Commission have also proposed creating an emergency support funds of up to 20 billion euros to issue grants for medical supplies and healthcare.

An announcement is expected by Tuesday evening.