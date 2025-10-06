Heat pump recall: What is wrong with heating systems and the remedial action required

Are heating systems posing an electrocution threat?

It’s not heating systems themselves but a commonly found component in many of them that poses a serious and potentially lethal threat. That threat has prompted the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to issue an urgent recall notice.

Are many people affected?

The recall will affect about 114,000 homes and businesses that have had Tucson circulating pumps installed over the last eight years, making it one of the largest product recalls the CCPC has issued.

How would I know if I have this pump?

Check your heating system carefully. Do not handle the pumps, but look for a circular label that reads “Tucson”.

Where are these pumps to be found?

They are most commonly located in hot presses or on walls near heating systems. If the pump carries the Tucson brand, take a picture of it, again without touching it. Note the serial number and check that against a list published on the CCPC website. The site has a complete list, but among the key codes to look out for are: S/N A; S/N B; S/N C; S/N D44 or earlier; S/N 2017; S/N 2018; S/N 2019; and S/N 2020.

Should I be concerned if my device is on the list?

The CCPC has stated that pumps operating normally will not pose an immediate risk, and heating systems can be used as usual. But anyone looking to replace a pump or carry out any work on their system is potentially at risk. With that in mind, tradespeople are “perhaps the most vulnerable to the serious risk of electrocution”. They have been urged to go to the consumer watchdog’s website and tucsonpumps.com to understand the risk. They are warned not to “touch the electrical connection of an affected pump”.

Can you explain the problem?

Circulating pumps play a central role in many modern heating and cooling systems. They assist in the steady distribution of heat or cold at low pressure, maintaining a constant flow rather than increasing pressure. They are designed for closed systems such as managing water that flows from the heating system through all the radiators, underfloor heating pipes and other heating systems in a loop. They are different from booster pumps, which focus on increasing pressure in open systems such as water tanks, leading to showers.

But what is the problem?

The pumps should have a simple lip on the connections so they can only be hooked up in one direction. However, the mains cable of the affected pumps can be connected in reverse, so a live pin can inadvertently be connected to the earth pin, which poses a serious risk of electrocution.

How did the CCPC get involved?

The risks came to light after the Health and Safety Authority referred a case to the consumer watchdog earlier this year. That referral prompted the organisation’s product safety officers to start an investigation.

What should people do next?

Anyone who has one of these pumps in their home or office should contact Instantor, the agent for Tucson pumps in Ireland, if a circulating pump included in the recall is identified in their house. A replacement will then be organised free of charge by an approved technician.

Will that be costly?

It will certainly cost the company a significant amount of money, but perhaps not as much as you might think. Full heating systems are not affected and just this one component will have to be replaced. The circulating pumps cost approximately €100, so the replacement cost will be in excess of €11 million. The cost of not replacing them could be catastrophic.

What else is being done?

Tucson is running an awareness campaign, including print, digital and social media adverts while the CCPC will continue to push the word out to consumers and tradespeople. It has contacted representative bodies and associations and will also be using its social media platforms to get the message across to consumers.

How long will all of this take?

There is no set timeframe for how long the recall process will take, as it depends on the number of people who make contact and the speed at which they do so.