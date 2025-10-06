Live: Jim Gavin withdraws from race; MEP Billy Kelleher says Gavin candidacy a ‘serious miscalculation’

The Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher – who unsuccessfully contested the party’s nomination for the presidential election, losing out to Jim Gavin – has said that the party will have to have a “full discussion” on the “very serious miscalculation” that saw Gavin selected as the party’s candidate. Mr Kelleher pointedly avoided expressing confidence in Micheal Martin, saying that the future leadership was a “discussion for another day”, writes <b>Pat Leahy</b>. With Gavin’s candidacy having imploded so spectacularly, the fallout in Fianna Fáil is only beginning. But it is very clear already that it represents a grievous blow to the authority and credibility of Martin who now faces detailed questions about how Gavin was selected, what due diligence was done to prepare him for the predictable but searching interrogation of a presidential campaign, and how the campaign was run. Martin has had a periodically uneasy relationship with his parliamentary party, with frequent accusations that he pays no attention to his TDs and is more reliant on a close group of key advisers. Early in his first period as Taoiseach, there were efforts to mount a heave against his leadership, but Martin confronted the would-be rebels at the party’s September think-in and the rebellion collapsed. There were hopes among Martin’s people that the new influx of TDs in the present Dáil would bolster his position – and he had, after all, just returned to lead the Government after beating Fine Gael and Sinn Fein in the election. But the result of the parliamentary party’s vote on the presidential candidate in August – when 29 members voted against the leadership’s preferred candidate – showed that there was still a substantial chunk of the party who were ignore the leader’s wishes. That proportion will hardly decline in response to the weekend’s events, and the uncomfortable questions of the post mortem may well increase the damage for the Fianna Fáil leader. Some of his internal opponents will be quite comfortable with that. Martin is due to be Taoiseach for two more years before handing over to the Fine Gael leader Simon Harris. That timeline will now be questioned by many of his own TDs.