Man who died in stabbing in Co Tipperary named locally as murder investigation begins

Pavel Javorsky (47) who died following a stabbing in Carrick on Suir on Saturday. Photograph: Facebook

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Co Tipperary have upgraded the case to a murder investigation following the receipt of postmortem results late on Sunday night.

Investigators are not releasing the results following the examination by State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers on the man who died following an incident in a house in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday night.

The Irish Times understands the postmortem confirmed the man suffered a number of stab wounds at his house on Callanan’s Lane off Castle Street in the town.

Gardaí have not released the man’s name, but he has been named locally as Pavel Javorsky (47), a Czech national, who had been living in Carrick-on-Suir for a number of years.

Mr Javorsky was found unresponsive by gardaí when they responded to a 999 call at about 11.30pm on Saturday, alerting them to an incident in the house in a cul de sac.

Paramedics attended to Mr Javorsky but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body remained in the house overnight.

His body was removed early on Sunday afternoon after Dr Okkers carried out a preliminary examination and he was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, detectives are continuing to question a woman (24), also from the Czech Republic, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting Mr Javorsky.

The woman was taken to Clonmel Garda station where she is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows people to be held for up to 24 hours.

It is understood the woman’s questioning did not begin until 8.30am on Sunday and she exercised her right to suspend questioning late on Sunday night.

Questioning resumed early on Monday morning and it is understood her period of detention will expire by 2pm on Monday by which time she must be released or charged.

Gardaí were today expected to resume door-to-door inquiries in houses surrounding Callanan’s Lane in the centre of Carrick on Suir.

They were also canvassing domestic residences and business premises for CCTV footage.

An incident room has been set up and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640.

The murder is the second in Carrick-on-Suir in two months and follows the killing of Iarnród Éireann employee Ian Walsh (49) who was stabbed to death in the town in August 2nd.

Waterford native Mr Walsh was found on August 4th with multiple stab wounds in a downstairs bathroom in his house at Ravenswood off the Cregg Road in the south Tipperary town.

Gardaí opened a murder inquiry that led to the arrest and charging of a local man (19) with Mr Walsh’s killing.