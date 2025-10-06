Manchán Magan found wonder everywhere, mourners hear at funeral full of music and poetry

Aisling Rogerson (center, gray jacket), partner of Irish broadcaster Manchán Magan, and other family members, carry his coffin out of the chapel at Gonzaga College, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Manchán Magan was described as a “fire-starter” in a moving funeral ceremony at which the writer and broadcaster was fondly remembered for his “spirit of abundance” and joy at creation.

Hundreds of mourners crowded into the chapel at Gonzaga College, Ranelagh, hearing of the difference he made “without fuss, rage or ego” in a life lived according to his commitment to the Irish language and heritage and ecological values.

Married recently to Aisling Rogerson, his partner of 11 years, Magan died aged 55 on Thursday of cancer. His mother Cróine, brothers Ríoch and Ruán and sister Líadain survive him.

Aisling Rogerson said she started to fall in love with Magan after reading page 255 of his book Angels and Rabies, which he gifted her after their first meeting.

“It was his way or saying, ‘I’m not asking for your number but here I am this is me and take your time’,” she said. “By the time I finished the book I was already madly in love.”

“He was someone who was so connected to his culture and his heritage and his Irishness, but he had such wide-open arms for the world and everything that it offered,” she added.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by aide-de-camp Commandant Deirdre Newell. Also present were Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary, Labour leader Ivana Bacik and former minister of state Ossian Smyth.

TG4 ard stiúrthóir Deirdre Ní Choistín attended, as did RTÉ deputy director general Adrian Lynch, Editor of The Irish Times Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys, film-maker and broadcaster Philip King, director Ed Guiney, actor and director Olwen Fouéré and musicians Steve Wall of The Stunning and JJ Ó Dochartaigh of Kneecap.

Manchán Magan in 2024. Photograph: Tom Honan

As Magan’s wicker casket was carried into the chapel, an ensemble played Port na bPúcaí, the haunting ghost tune of a spirt mourning the death of another.

The musicians in the “guard of honour” included Cormac Breatnach, Steve Cooney, Síle Denvir, Glen Hansard, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Lisa O’Neill, Maitiú Ó Casaide, Áine Gallagher, Caitríona Rogerson and Clare Sands.

Fr Tom Casey, Gonzaga chaplain, described Magan as a “gatherer of light”, telling how he listened to the whisper of bees and the murmur of bog and oak.

“He lived in conversation with creation – ag comhrá leis an gcruthú féin. He found wonder everywhere, sa teanga, sa scéal, sa phobail,” Fr Casey said.

Magan opened for many people the “fifth province” not found in any map. “It’s a province of the soul, silence and story – a realm that lies between the visible and invisible between the old language and the new world,” he said.

Mourners outside the church alongside the hearse on Monday. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Celtic monk and priest Dara Ó Maoildhia, who travelled from Inis Mór, read an ancient poem, A Wish for Manachán, written in the 10th century for a seventh-century monk of Co Offaly. The poem started with a wish for “a secret plot in the wilderness”, capturing the spirit embodied by Magan.

Dara Ó Maoildhia said Magan lived in the knowledge that “everything that exists has a flame inside of it”, adding that he was totally true to himself.

“There’s a challenge to all of us. Not to be like somebody else. Not to go with the crowd but to be true to who you really are, to listen to the voice within you and to respond to the inspirations that you feel within.”

Poet Dairena Ní Chinnéide read Éirí Amach an Trodaí (The Warrior Rising) and poet Eithne Hand read Summer Yearn. Dancer Michael Keegan-Dolan led the congregation in a dance recalling Magan’s inspiration from the elements of earth, water, fire and air.

Lisa O’Neill sang her song Old Note, an ethereal piece inspired by the philosopher and mystic John Moriarty.

The casket carrying the remains on Manchán Magan outside the church. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

The gifts symbolising Magan’s life, work and travels included a toy safari tuck, three of his dictionaries, sandals, an Irish-made backpack, honey from his bees and the computer mouse that helped connect him with the world.

Ruán Magan described his “little brother” as a tree-hunter, builder, global inspiration, beautiful human, laoch Gael and druid.

“In these tricky times you reminded us how to be better humans. You taught us to be proud of our culture but not in narrow form of nationalism or politics; you loathed that. That’s not what he was about, just be very clear,” he said.

“You taught us how to love and feel joy for our existence love for life, love for nature, joy for tees, joy for bees.”

In the bright light of early afternoon, Magan was taken from the chapel to a rousing tune composed for him by Steve Cooney “to raise spirits”. Friends gathered around a majestic copper beech tree in the college grounds, which was special to Magan during his time in the school.