Jim Gavin withdraws from presidential election

Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin has withdrawn from the presidential election after a bruising week on the campaign trail and questions raised about his time as a landlord in the late noughties.

His decision will cause shockwaves in the race to succeed President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin reducing the field to just two candidates - left wing independent TD Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys.

In a statement on Sunday night, former Dublin GAA manager Mr Gavin said he has “thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the wellbeing of my family and friends” and he has withdrawn “with immediate effect”.

It comes after questions were raised about an allegation that a former tenant of his mistakenly overpaid €3,300 in rent for an apartment he previously owned and was never paid back.

Mr Gavin and his wife Jennifer used to own an apartment in the Smithfield area of Dublin.

A report in the Irish Independent set out how they got into financial difficulties and the property was handed back to the bank with an additional sum added to the mortgage on their Rathfarnham home.

Mr Gavin said during Sunday’s televised debate on RTÉ that he was “looking into” the matter and “if it happened I’m very sorry that it happened, I really am, and I will address it”.

In his statement on Sunday night Mr Gavin said: “When I announced my intention to contest the presidential election I did so in a spirit of lifelong public service and a love of country.

“That has always been my sole motivation.

“I believe deeply in this country, its dreams, its hopes and above all its people.

“The office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. It is an office that must be untainted by controversy or distraction.”

He said he always knew the campaign “would be robust and challenging and anyone who knows me knows that I have never shirked from a contest”.

“I have always sought to act in honour and good faith.”

Mr Gavin added that “recent days have given me cause to reflect”.

“I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter,” he said.

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the wellbeing of my family and friends.

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

He said he was “humbled” by the kind words he received during the campaign and thanked supporters adding: “I truly hope you understand my decision and do not feel let down.”

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, said: “I fully understand [Mr Gavin’s] decision and believe it is the correct one.”

He said: “Jim has achieved an enormous amount in his life.

“His commitment to service and helping others has always, quite rightly, defined his character and his great standing with the public.”

“Jim has accepted that he made an error in relation to an issue that has arisen in recent days.”

Mr Martin said Mr Gavin is “clear that he does not want to bring controversy on to this office”.

“This has been a very difficult decision for Jim given his commitment to public service. I wish him well. I have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Irish life and society.”

Earlier in the week Mr Gavin’s campaign used drone footage shot without the appropriate permissions having been secured for two events in social media posts.

The errors jarred with his job as a senior figure at the Irish Aviation Authority.

Questions were also raised about uniformed Defence Forces personnel appearing in the former Air Corps officer’s social media videos an the posts were taken down by Fianna Fáil.

A Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll published at the weekend suggested he is trailing Ms Connolly and Ms Humphreys.