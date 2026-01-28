China suspends Irish beef imports due to bluetongue virus outbreak

The bluetongue disease was detected in a Wexford herd last week through routine surveillance. Photograph: iStock

China has suspended imports of Irish beef due to the bluetongue virus outbreak in a cattle herd in Wexford last week.

The move comes just over two weeks after China agreed to lift a previous ban on Irish beef that had been in place for more than a year.

Under the protocol governing the beef trade with China, Ireland is required to notify authorities there of an outbreak of certain diseases including bluetongue.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon confirmed his department told the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) about the bluetongue outbreak.

Mr Heydon said the GACC “subsequently informed us that they have suspended the acceptance of Irish beef exported from Ireland with effect from 27 January 2026”.

He added: “As with all temporary suspensions, it is a matter for the importing country when they will recommence the acceptance of exports of Irish beef.

“This is disappointing news in light of the recent reopening of the market for Irish beef.”

Earlier this month China agreed to lift its previous ban on Irish beef following a visit by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Chinese authorities had closed their huge market to Irish beef in September 2024 after an “atypical” case of so-called mad cow disease was discovered in Ireland.

On the fresh suspension of Irish beef imports to China, Mr Heydon said: “My department and the embassy in Beijing are engaging with the GACC with a view to resolving the suspension in a timely manner.”

Bluetongue is a disease spread by midges.

It does not affect humans but can cause severe illness in livestock and deformities in newborns animals and it has a high mortality rate.

It was detected in the Wexford herd through routine surveillance on January 22nd.

Mr Heydon said at the time: “This is unwelcome news but unfortunately it is not surprising given the spread of this virus across Europe, Great Britain and recently Northern Ireland.”

The virus cannot replicate in a midge at temperatures below 12 degrees, so the hope was that the recent cold spell would limit its spread.

Bluetongue is so called because one of the signs can be swollen mouths and tongues.

Since the initial detection, Bluetongue virus has now been found in three additional herds in Co Wexford, all of which are located near the first infected herd..

Surveillance in the area is continuing, with additional results due in the coming days.

Bluetongue affects sheep, cattle, goats, deer, llama and alpaca and has a mortality rate of up to 60 per cent.

Bluetongue was first detected in the Netherlands in September 2023 and has spread since across mainland Europe and Britain.

The first case on the island of Ireland was found in Co Down last November.