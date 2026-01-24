Bluetongue virus confirmed in Republic for first time as case found in Wexford cattle

The bluetongue disease was detected in a Wexford herd through routine surveillance. Photograph: iStock

An outbreak of the bluetongue virus has been found in a cattle herd in Co Wexford, confirming farmers’ fears the disease was on the way to the Republic.

The disease, spread by midges, does not affect humans but can cause severe illness in livestock and deformities in newborns, and it has a high mortality rate.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said exports of live cattle and sheep from Ireland would be affected but the sale of meat and dairy products to most overseas markets would continue.

“I want to emphasise that bluetongue cannot infect people and does not pose any food safety or human health issue,” he said.

Mr Heydon said the disease was detected in the Wexford herd through routine surveillance.

“This is unwelcome news but unfortunately it is not surprising given the spread of this virus across Europe, Great Britain and recently Northern Ireland,” he said.

Bluetongue is not contagious but a midge that bites an infected animal will spread it to the next animal it bites.

The virus cannot replicate in a midge at temperatures below 12 degrees, so the hope is the recent cold spell means its spread will be limited.

Bluetongue is so called because one of the signs can be swollen mouths and tongues.

If that telltale symptom does not occur, many of the other effects, such as fever, loss of appetite, drop in milk yield and lameness, are similar to other diseases, making diagnosis not immediately obvious.

The Irish Farmers’ Association campaigned over the past year for the use of a recently developed vaccine to be authorised in Ireland.

Mr Heydon agreed several weeks ago the vaccine could be used but only in the high-risk period that begins in spring when temperatures start to climb again.

The vaccine does not guarantee protection but reduces the symptoms and virus loads. It is only available for the BTV3 strain of bluetongue, which is the most common strain and the one found in Wexford.

Mr Heydon said the vaccine would provide a valuable tool to protect cattle and sheep if the virus spread more widely this year.

“I encourage cattle and sheep farmers to discuss with their private veterinary practitioner whether vaccination is appropriate for their circumstances.”

According to Teagasc, the national farm advisory agency, bluetongue could reach Ireland through midges or through imports of infected semen, ova and embryos for artificial insemination.

It affects sheep, cattle, goats, deer, llama and alpaca and has a mortality rate of up to 60 per cent.

Bluetongue was first detected in the Netherlands in September 2023 and has spread since across mainland Europe and Britain.

The first case on the island of Ireland was found in Co Down last November.