Dublin costs a packet, May a sunny month for house listings and holiday tips for bookworms

Dublin’s high rents make the city the costliest in the euro zone, a survey published on Wednesday says. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

More residential properties were listed for sale in May than in any month since early 2008 as house price inflation eased to its lowest rate since late 2013, reports Charlie Taylor while Conor Pope finds close to half of first-time buyers are availing of the Government’s Help-to-Buy incentive, according to estate agents DNG.

The Neville Hotel Group, writes Ronald Quinlan, has moved to expand its portfolio with the purchase of the five-star Druid’s Glen hotel and golf resort in Co Wicklow.

Alternative funder Bibby Financial Services has teamed up with the State-owned Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) to introduce a new solution that allows businesses to buy, receive and sell goods before needing to pay for them. Charlie Taylor reports.

Developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) and its funding partners Colony Capital are seeking in excess of €250 million in forward funding for a scheme comprising up to 471 new homes in the Dublin docklands. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €2 million for a prime Georgian investment property in Dublin city centre. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Fiona Walsh, in her London Briefing column, finds some testing moments for Bank of England hopeful Andrew Bailey at the hands of MPs and how activist shareholders got a scalp at FirstGroup.

With the new baggage allowances taking their toll Fiona Reddan has alternatives to lugging a costly case of bestsellers with you on holiday.

