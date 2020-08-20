Developing countries struggle to meed Covid costs, securing the best broadband and peak algorithm

Developing countries are struggling to meet the costs of Covid-19, according to charity Christian Aid. And it says the money such countries are losing to sharp tax practices would more than provide the resources they need to get their economies back up and running. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Three-quarters of Irish consumers say Covid-19 restrictions in physical stores have negatively impacted their decision to shop in them, according to research published by the IE Domain Registry. Laura Slattery reports.

BWG, the company behind Spar in Ireland, has begun trialling new technology that allows shoppers to pick up a product, scan the barcode with their smartphone to pay for it and then leave the store without queuing, writes Charlie Taylor.Virgin Media is making gigabit internet available to almost 1 million homes across the country as it switches on the service throughout its network. Ciara O’Brien reports.

VRAI, a Dublin-based virtual reality remote training simulation provider, has secured €1.2 million in seed funding from angel investors and Enterprise Ireland, writes Charlie Taylor.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington asks whether we have reached a Cambridge Analytica-type inflection point with algorithms?

Ciara O’ Brien reviews Google’s Pixel 4a: A midrange phone that punches above its weight. Ciara also advises us how to get your home up to speed with our broadband.

Olive Keogh meets Greg Lynch and Paul Blake, the driving force behind Onexu Clothing, a fledgling Limerick-based streetwear brand aimed at customers aged between 16 and 35.

Marie Boran finds out that lockdown has opened up opportunities for online Irish start-ups.

Cantillon is somewhat heartened by Moody’s rating and is aghast at the latest public transport advice.

In our latest Inside Business podcast we hear how businesses are faring as the Covid-19 crisis shows no sign of ending. Restauranteur JP McMahon, hotelier Des O’Dowd and travel agent Mary McKenna tell us how it is..

