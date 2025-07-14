Ireland’s Ben Healy storms into Tour de France yellow jersey on Bastille Day

EasyPost team's Irish rider Ben Healy celebrates taking the overall leader's yellow jersey after he finised the 10th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France, 165.3 km between Ennezat and Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, in central France, on Monday. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AFP/Getty

Another sensational breakaway ride by Ireland’s Ben Healy has moved him into the yellow jersey in the Tour de France after finishing third on Monday’s mountainous stage 10 in the Massif Central.

Just four days after Healy took the outright win in stage six, the 24-year-old rider pulled off a massive time gain during the first big day of climbs on the 163km from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy. All unfolding on Bastille Day too.

Healy had started the day 11th in the General Classification (GC), three minutes and 55 seconds down on race leader Tadej Pogačar, but made up sufficient time early in the stage to move into the virtual race lead just under 70km to go, then building on that time all the way to the finish.

Pogačar, the defending Tour champion, eventually finished just under five minutes back, and now lies in second place overall.

With that Healy becomes only the fourth Irish rider to wear the famed maillot jaune in the Tour de France, the first since Stephen Roche wore it for three days during his outright Tour win in 1987. Shay Elliott also held the race lead for three days back in 1963, as did Seán Kelly for one day in 1983.

The early breakaway also included Britain’s Simon Yates of Team Visma- Lease a Bike, who made his bid for stage glory with just under 2km remaining, and took the honours for the day, winning by nine seconds, 30 seconds ahead of Healy in third.

For Healy, racing for EF Education–EasyPost, it was another bold and determined day in the saddle as he originally got away as part of 17-rider breaking that pulled clear of the peloton before the Col de Guéry, which came 112km into the race.

It was a truly testing day of climbs, the 4,400m of vertical gain setting a new Tour record for the most second-category climbs on a single stage, before the brutal finish up Puy de Sancy.

By that last climb, the breakaway was reduced to five riders, Healy repeatedly setting the pace at the front, as he had been throughout the breakaway. He was first over the Col de la Croix Morand, 122km into the stage, and kept the pressure on at the front of the breakaway to ensure the main chasing peloton never got back into contention.

Last Thursday, Healy also joined the elite club of Irish Tour de France stage winners, after Elliott first blazed the trail back in 1963, before Kelly and Roche, and then Martin Earley, Dan Martin and Sam Bennett.

The Birmingham-born Healy has always shown his Tour promise. In 2020, he won the last stage of the Ronde de l’Isard in France, considered one of the top under-23 races in the world, the same day as Bennett won the last stage of the Tour de France.