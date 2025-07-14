Business

Order blocking illegal streaming of Premiership football is extended by court

Directive first made in 2019 following an application

Ipswich Town's Irish defender Dara O'Shea battles for the ball with Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella. A court order requiring internet service providers to block illegal streaming of English Premier League football matches has been extended for another two seasons.
Mon Jul 14 2025 - 17:21

A court order requiring internet service providers to block illegal streaming of English Premier League football matches has been extended for another two seasons.

The order was first made in 2019 following applications from the Football Association Premier League (FAPL) Ltd.

On Monday in the Commercial Court, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey agreed to an application from the FAPL to extend the order for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 football seasons.

The order applies to Eircom trading as eir, Virgin Media Ireland, Sky Ireland/Sky Subscriber Services and Vodafone to block the IP addresses of the illegal streamers.

Sky supported the application while the other three companies, which also implement the blocking order, were neutral as to the application, the court heard.

Johnathan Newman SC, for the FAPL, said, as in previous applications, the evidence from Sky showed the proportion of streams that are disrupted is very significant and the volume of material blocked is extremely high. The level of material which has to be blocked is “quite striking”, counsel said.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey said he was satisfied the order was reasonable and proportionate.

