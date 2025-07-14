England triumph in final-day Lord’s thriller as India fall short despite Jadeja heroics

India's Mohammed Siraj can only watch as a ball from England's Shoaib Bashir spins back on to his stumps as England won the third Test by 22 runs. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

At the end of an undulating third Test match that morphed into an intense battle of the wills, it was England who emerged victorious at Lord’s on Monday. India were 23 runs short of their target when, at 4.54pm local time, Mohammed Siraj repelled a bouncing delivery from Shoaib Bashir, only to see it trickle back on to the stumps and send a bail falling to the ground.

It was a galling way for the tourists to go 2-1 down, while the hosts still resembled the survivors of a disaster movie. Both sides deserve credit for five dramatic days; the second of two back-to-back Tests that began in a heatwave and hit boiling point once a row about time-wasting blew up on the third evening. Unlike similar scenes at Lord’s four years ago – Virat Kohli’s “60 overs of hell” match – England just about kept their heads.

Their players and supporters were put through the ringer, however, with Ravindra Jadeja’s marathon 61 from 181 balls turning 112 for eight at lunch into a slow-burn thriller that drove India within touching distance of their 193-run goal. The needle notably also melted away once the celebrations subsided, Joe Root among those to console the bereft Siraj and shake hands with Jadeja following an incredible rearguard. – Guardian

Full report to follow