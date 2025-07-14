Photos of animal neglect on Clare farm ‘most distressing’, Judge says

Farmer Pat Cahir at Ennis Court. A vet found Mr Cahir's animals had no feed and were scavenging for anything they could get. Photograph: Eamon Ward

The Department of Agriculture removed almost all cattle and sheep from a Co Clare farm due to a mortality rate of two to three cows dying a week as a result of a farmer’s neglect, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector Andrew O’Connor outlined the level of animal neglect at Pat Cahir’s (61) farm at Buncraggy, Ennis, which he visited 22 times between November 2023 and October 2024.

Mr Cahir’s farm had 100 cattle and 200 sheep and, recalling the conditions he came across on his first visit, Mr O’Connor said the “cattle had no fodder. They were hungry. They were lean, in poor body condition and scavenging for anything they could get. There was no grass.”

He said the sheds were not in a fit state to inhabit and there were water troughs which were highly contaminated with algae growth and stagnant water.

He said the department decided around Christmas 2023 to remove the animals and on January 4th, 2024, it “seized all animals bar 10 bullocks and a handful of sheep that were uncatchable on the day”.

A booklet of photoswas handed to the court showing the level of neglect including abandoned carcasses of animals.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he was “stunned” by what he had seen.

He said there was evidence that some of the carcasses were there for weeks.

“These are the most distressing set of photos of animals I have seen in a long time. It takes a hard stomach to walk past what I have seen,” he said.

On behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Thomas Wallace O’Donnell BL said Mr Cahir had agreed to a compliance notice which limits his stock to 20 bovines and no sheep.

In response, Judge Gabbett asked: “What about the 20 bovines – do they have no rights?”

The judge asked: “Is there capacity to comply with the notice? It strikes me that someone’s capacity is at issue today. They are not able to do it or can’t do it.”

Solicitor for Mr Cahir, Daragh Hassett

said his client is a bachelor and has farmed for almost 50 years.

Mr Hassett said Mr Cahir has suffered very badly with his physical and mental health, particularly since 2021.

He said

Mr Cahir “is now maintaining his physical and mental health which is benefiting the animals he has going forward”.

Mr Hassett pointed out Mr Cahir has no off-farm income and his annual turnover would be, at most, €30,000 per year.

Mr Hassett said it is Mr Cahir’s wish is to return to stock levels of 50 cattle and 50 sheep. He said Mr Cahir feels that a 20 cattle limit “is going to eventually bankrupt him”.

Mr Cahir has pleaded guilty to neglect or was reckless regarding the health and welfare of animals.

The case was adjourned to October 10th.