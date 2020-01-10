Corporation tax losses, LinkedIn’s new office and Willie Walsh departs

The State could lose up to ¤2 billion of its corporation tax revenue under new proposals to reform the global tax system, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has warned. This would remove roughly one fifth of corporation tax receipts, based on last year’s figures, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

LinkedIn is to set to establish a major European headquarter campus in Dublin city centre after agreeing a deal to pre-let 430,000sq ft of new office in Dublin 2. Ronald Quinlan explains that the move could see the tech giant add more than 4,000 staff to its existing Dublin headcount of 1,200.

Willie Walsh has announced plans to retire as chief executive of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) in March. Barry O’Halloran and Dominic Coyle have details of the development, with Barry also considers its likely impact on Aer Lingus.

Barry reports too on a case where O’Flynn Construction alleges that former employee Patrick Cox and others earned profits of at least €12.5 million by secretly diverting opportunities from the developer for their own benefit, which is due in court next week.

Mortgage customers may make poor financial decisions by switching lenders on the back of cashback offers, according to a new analysis from the ESRI. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Eoin also reports on how Kerry Group closed a production plant in England last year after losing an €80 million contract to supply ready meals to Tesco.

Peter Hamilton reports on a restaurant group that is planning a new outlet in Dublin city centre with the backing of Jobbio entrepreneur, John Quinn. The new venue will be in Dawson Street.

Withsourcing and paying for insurance one of the major headaches weighing on businesses as 2020 begins, Ciarán Hancock discusses the issue with the man in charge: the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Michael D’Arcy. The Minister says he does not want to be remembered for having deflated the State’s estate of bouncy castles for want of insurance cover.

This week’s Business Interview features the admirable Emmeline Hill, who manages to combine being professor of equine science at UCD with her role as chief scientific officer at Plusvital, the equine science group that has successfully identified the ‘speed gene’ in horses.

John FitzGerald writes in praise of specialists working in public policy, recognising the economists who helped to create the modern Irish economy, and questioning the wisdom of senior-level recruitment in the public sector favouring generalists.

In his Caveat column, Mark Paul focuses on the Minister for Health Simon Harris and his attempts to, as Mark describes it, “instruct the media how to do its job” in relation to the health implications of alcohol.

This week’s Wild Goose is Sheena McGonigle, who works as a mindfulness coach in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Originally from Laytown in Co Meath, former journalism student McGonigle tells Barbara McCarthy that Vilnius reminds her of Ireland in the 1980s.

And finally, make sure you say thanks to your work colleagues today. Olive Keogh advises that employees can quickly become disillusioned in a work environment with a grudging attitude to praise.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and ourBusiness Today daily email news digest.